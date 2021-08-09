Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel has closed for summer break

The CARE Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel will reopen on September 1
The C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel has closed for the summer break and will reopen on Wednesday, September 1.
The centre will reopen for one-to-one appointments in September.
To arrange an appointment please phone the C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre on 052-6182667 or email
cancercareclonmel@gmail.com
The trustees and staff thank most sincerely all the wonderful therapists and volunteers.
They are also grateful to all those who organised fundraising events, sponsors and those who donated and contributed in any way to the centre.
