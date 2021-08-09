09/08/2021

Search our Archive

Cancer Support Centre in Clonmel has closed for summer break

Grateful thanks extended to therapists and volunteers

Cancer Support Centre

The CARE Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel will reopen on September 1

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre in Wellington Street, Clonmel has closed for the summer break and will reopen on Wednesday, September 1.
The centre will reopen for one-to-one appointments in September.
To arrange an appointment please phone the C.A.R.E. Cancer Support Centre on 052-6182667 or email
cancercareclonmel@gmail.com
The trustees and staff thank most sincerely all the wonderful therapists and volunteers.

They are also grateful to all those who organised fundraising events, sponsors and those who donated and contributed in any way to the centre.

Bridges across the river in Tipperary will 'open up Clonmel's green heart'

People encouraged to have their say on ambitious plans

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media