Tipperary TD calls on Bord Failte to clear up confusion on Covid guidelines

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called on the Government and Fáilte Ireland to provide immediate clarity in relation to discrepancies between what the Fáilte Ireland guidelines permit and what the actual law allows.

Deputy McGrath explained that the current Fáilte Ireland guidelines are more restrictive than what the law actually permits particularly in relation to live music and performances at weddings and that this discrepancy is causing huge confusion and frustration for the live music industry.

Statutory Instrument No. 385 of 2021 prohibits live music or performances indoors other than at a wedding, however, the Fáilte Ireland guidelines do not permit live music indoors regardless of the type of event.

“This is causing huge frustration and confusion where bands have been booked for weddings and have been subsequently cancelled because the Fáilte Ireland guidelines prohibits live music. In some instances, bands have been cancelled and replaced by a DJ so it makes little or no sense and only serves to further undermine the live music industry.” Said Deputy McGrath

“The live music and entertainment industry have suffered hugely during this pandemic and remain out of work in most part. Many felt that the return of live music to weddings would be a lifeline for them particularly as many face cuts to their PUP payments in September, but the guidelines are preventing their return despite the law actually permitting them.”

“My huge concern in relation to this is the impact that industry guidelines are having on an entire industry and the democratic accountability and transparency behind those responsible for the guidelines. Fáilte Ireland are obviously an unelected body and their guidelines are currently more restrictive than what is permitted in law yet little is known on who is responsible for the guidelines, how they can be changed and who is responsible for changing them.

I have been in contact with Fáilte Ireland and with the Minster for Tourism Catherine Martin TD’s office and I have been informed that it will take at least a week to get a response on the matter, yet last week when the Tánaiste was embroiled in controversy, the Attorney General moved almost immediately to provide clarity on the law where there was confusion between the law and the guidelines.” Continued Deputy McGrath

I am therefore calling on the Government, on Fáilte Ireland and the Attorney General if necessary to clarify what is in fact permitted in law and I am seeking urgent clarity on what should happen in the event that there is a discrepancy between what the law states and what the guidelines state. It is my understanding that guidelines are just that guidelines, and what is written in our Statue book is in fact the law and what should be permitted.

In the event that individuals, bands or businesses have lost out on vital business activity as a result of such confusion , who is ultimately responsible and who gave Fáilte Ireland the powers that they currently have to allow or prevent business operating in this country.” Asked Deputy McGrath

There is a serious lack of democratic accountability and transparency here and we need urgent clarity because ultimately it is causing continued losses for an industry in urgent need of a lifeline” Concluded McGrath