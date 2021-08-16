Objection to planning application for two houses next to Carrick-on-Suir presbytery

A Carrick-on-Suir resident has objected to a planning application for two two-storey homes on the grounds of his local parochial house because he argues that the land should be used for a larger number of affordable houses, a playground or other development for the community.

Martin Lyons from Waterford Road, Carrickbeg submitted an objection on July 28 to the planning application seeking to build the two detached houses next to Carrickbeg/Windgap’s parochial house at Coolnamuck Road, Carrickbeg.

And he has vowed to lodge an appeal to An Bord Pleanála if Tipperary County Council approves permission for the two houses. The application was submitted by Carrickbeg/Windgap Parish Priest, Fr Tom Flynn, on June 30 and a letter from St Molleran’s/Windgap Parish Council gives consent for Fr Flynn to apply for planning permission for the two houses.

The council is due to decide on August 24 whether to approve or refuse or seek further information on the application.

In his written objection, Mr Lyons described the planning application to build the two houses on this piece of land as “outrageous” as he claimed it was gifted to the people of Carrickbeg for a school to be built there.

He wrote that the land was originally gifted to the people of Carrickbeg in 1940 for a school for the local community.

He said the parish priest at that time, Fr Ormond, was instrumental in acquiring the land from John Woods for this purpose. However, Fr Ormond died in 1949 before the wish to develop the school was carried out.

Mr Lyons outlined that in 1950 the land was gifted for the same purpose to three other members of the clergy in the parish, Fr William Ryan, Fr William Byrne and Fr Daniel Culihan.

Mr Lyons acknowledged in the submission that the possibility of a school being developed on this land was now “very slim” but he argued the site should instead “revert back to the people it was initially intended for by the generosity of Mr Woods and his wife Anastacia”.

Mr Lyons claimed the “big houses” proposed in the planning application were “out of reach to the local community” and maintained that eight to ten normal “affordable housing” could fit on this site instead.

Alternatively, he suggested, the land could be developed into a badly needed playground for the children of Carrickbeg or maybe turned into an allotment or a permanent home for Carrick-on-Suir’s Meals Assistance Service, which supplies dinners to elderly and vulnerable residents in the town.

He argued the people of Carrickbeg should decide what should be developed on this land.

Carrickbeg/Windgap Parish Priest Fr Tom Flynn didn’t wish to comment on the planning application or Mr Lyons’ reasons for objection when contacted by The Nationalist.

The Nationalist also contacted the Diocese of Waterford & Lismore for comment but didn't receive a response.