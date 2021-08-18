More music, art and drama on offer this weekend as part of the Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series

The Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series

The final two weekends of the reimagined Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series promise even more entertainment, music, art and drama in Carrick-on-Suir.

The ‘Bee Wild’ Stage will return for a second appearance at the Farmers’ Market in the Heritage Centre’s grounds on Friday, August 20th from 11am to 2pm, featuring local writers and performers, and curated and produced by Writing Changes Lives and the Tudor Artisan Hub.

The Brewery Lane Theatre is halfway through its run of Brian Friel’s one act play, ‘Lovers: Losers’. With Maria Clancy, Neill Bourke, Sandra Power and Esther Byrne, and directed by Suzanne Shine, performances will be on Friday August 20 at 7.30pm, Saturday August 21 at 1pm, and Sunday August 22 at 1pm. Tickets are €10, to book call 086 127 4736 between 10am and 1pm, Tuesday to Friday.

On Sunday, August 22, artists and musicians will be creating art ‘En Plein Air’ and busking along the River Suir Blueway from 11am to 5pm weather permitting.

Concerts at the Strand Theatre

The Strand Theatre hosts two more concerts over the next two weekends. Sionnach take the stage on Saturday August 21. Featuring Paul Grant, Martin Murray, Gerry Madden, Mick Forristal and guest singer Cathy Forristal, Sionnach play a foot-stomping mixture of traditional tunes and songs played with a great sense of fun and their own inimitable style, this promises to be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

‘Keeping Summer’, a special live music concert on Saturday, August 28, will feature four talented local songwriters. Aidan O’Callaghan and Graham Clancy, Katie MacDonald, and Neill Bourke, will entertain with their own blends of folk and acoustic originals and covers.

Both concerts start at 8pm, and tickets for the concerts at the Strand are €18.50 from www.ticketsource.eu/ strandtheatre.

Calling all Youth Buskers

The final weekend also sees the return of the Under 18s Youth Busking Competition on Saturday, August 28. This year’s competition will be in the Castle Park from 2pm. Solo, duo and group acts can enter for €5, and the competition is open for entry from Thursday August 12. Entry forms will be available from www.clancybrothersfestival.com , and should be returned to the Tudor Artisan Hub, Main Street. The competition is free to watch, so come along and support the youth buskers in the beautiful Castle Park.