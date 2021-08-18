18/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tipperary appeal - come along and help spruce up Cahir Sensory Garden

CAHIR COMMUNITY ART PROJECT

Tipperary appeal - come along and help spruce up Cahir Sensory Garden

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

The Cahir International Social Club supported by Tipperary County Council and Cahir Tidy Towns are starting a community art project in the Sensory Garden on Church Street in Cahir. They are intending to spruce up the beautiful garden which badly needs to be pruned and tidied up and they are looking for help.

As part of the revamp the community of Cahir and the surrounding areas are invited to take part in a rock art path that will be created within the Sensory Garden. It is hoped that people will come and paint stones to create their own unique mark when placed in the path so whether it’s the flag of your country of origin, your name, some words or just your own special design it will be most welcome. Stones and paint will be provided.

STONE PAINTING
You can also come and paint  stones in the Sensory Garden on Friday and Saturday September 2 and 3 after 5:30 pm and also on Saturday September 4 after 12pm-6pm.
Please come and join in this art project! If you have any spare time and would like to help us out with anything other than the rock painting please let us know and please feel free to contact Sumana on 085 2834310 who is coordinating this project.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Tipperary GAA Scene

Eamon O'Shea and Liam Sheedy have stepped down along with the entire management team from the Tipp senior set-up

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media