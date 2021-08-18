Tipperary appeal - come along and help spruce up Cahir Sensory Garden

The Cahir International Social Club supported by Tipperary County Council and Cahir Tidy Towns are starting a community art project in the Sensory Garden on Church Street in Cahir. They are intending to spruce up the beautiful garden which badly needs to be pruned and tidied up and they are looking for help.

As part of the revamp the community of Cahir and the surrounding areas are invited to take part in a rock art path that will be created within the Sensory Garden. It is hoped that people will come and paint stones to create their own unique mark when placed in the path so whether it’s the flag of your country of origin, your name, some words or just your own special design it will be most welcome. Stones and paint will be provided.

STONE PAINTING

You can also come and paint stones in the Sensory Garden on Friday and Saturday September 2 and 3 after 5:30 pm and also on Saturday September 4 after 12pm-6pm.

Please come and join in this art project! If you have any spare time and would like to help us out with anything other than the rock painting please let us know and please feel free to contact Sumana on 085 2834310 who is coordinating this project.