Tipperary appeal - come along and help spruce up Cahir Sensory Garden

The Cahir International Social Club supported by Tipperary County Council and Cahir Tidy Towns are starting a community art project in the Sensory Garden on Church Street in Cahir. They are intending to spruce up the beautiful garden which badly needs to be pruned and tidied up and they are looking for help.
As part of the revamp the community of Cahir and the surrounding areas are invited to take part in a rock art path that will be created within the Sensory Garden. It is hoped that people will come and paint stones to create their own unique mark when placed in the path so whether it’s the flag of your country of origin, your name, some words or just your own special design it will be most welcome. Stones and paint will be provided.
STONE PAINTING
You can also come and paint stones in the Sensory Garden on Friday and Saturday September 2 and 3 after 5:30 pm and also on Saturday September 4 after 12pm-6pm.
Please come and join in this art project! If you have any spare time and would like to help us out with anything other than the rock painting please let us know and please feel free to contact Sumana on 085 2834310 who is coordinating this project.
More News
Eamon O'Shea and Liam Sheedy have stepped down along with the entire management team from the Tipp senior set-up
Women are more likely than men to have experienced a change in how they value almost all of the important elements of life in the wake of the pandemic
Oliwia Walenciuk on the day of her graduation from TY in St Mary’s Convent Secondary School, Nenagh, with deputy principal Brian Lawlor, receiving her Certificate of Recognition, as well as her prize
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.