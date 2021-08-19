19/08/2021

LIT leads in knowledge transfer through RUN-EU

LIT leads in knowledge transfer through RUN-EU

Tipperary has been long supported by LIT through the cultivation of talent and helping businesses find solutions to challenges. Working closely with industry partners to improve competitiveness through impactful Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI), LIT’s focus will be to continue to help strengthen the county and beyond. LIT, along with its Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest partner, AIT has formed a new European University Network. Partnering with six other Higher Educational Institutes from across Europe, the Regional University Network: RUN-EU initiative will copper fasten the role LIT plays in driving social and industrial innovation in Tipperary, Ireland and across Europe. The international partners are Polytechnic of Leiria - Portugal; Polytechnic of Cavado and Ave; NHL Stenden – The Netherlands; HAMK - Finland; Széchenyi István University - Hungary and FH Vorarlberg – Austria.
The focus is on the delivery of collaborative, future and advanced skills-based teaching, learning and research and activities across the network. RUN-EU will also promote the economic, social, cultural and sustainable development of the regions covered by the network, providing the necessary skills so that students, researchers and regional agents can successfully face the challenges of the future.


The team leading the research element of this project are LIT’s Vice President of Research, Development, and Innovation Dr Liam Brown, and Head of Research and Technology Transfer, Dr Paudie Murray. Through joining the network LIT will now provide industry in the region with access to a new collective of research and skills expertise from the 8,000 staff and 75,000 students across the total eight partner universities. Following the establishment of RUN EU and its partner institutes, LIT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tipperary, Limerick and Clare County Councils. The MoU paves the way for the formation of the European Zone for Inter-Regional Development (EZ-ID), allowing higher education institutes to work with regional governments in driving innovation in their regions across Europe.

