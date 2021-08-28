Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Daughters of Dún Iascaigh host guided walking tour in Cahir

CAHIR

Daughters of Dún Iascaigh host guided walking tour in Cahir

At the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh guided walking tour last Sunday with Members Cahir ICA & Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Council Council, Councillor Marie Murphy

Daughters of Dún Iascaigh host guided walking tour

At the request of Cahir ICA, the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh hosted a guided walking tour last Sunday to visit some of the plaques that were erected around Cahir in March this year to acknowledge the contribution women have made to the town and surrounding area over the centuries. This tour has already become hugely popular with locals and visitors alike. 


The event was attended by the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Council Council, Councillor Marie Murphy, Cllr Andy Moloney and members of Cahir ICA who brought along some of their children and grandchildren.

Many of the ladies in the group dressed up in period clothes for the occasion.

The group gathered in the Mall before walking on to Barrack Street, Abbey Street and then back to the Inch Field. There was music along the way, provided by Cahir to Sing and Finbarr Humphries and the weather held so an enjoyable afternoon was had all.

