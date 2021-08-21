Maternity hospital eases rules around partner visits

Tipperary couples received a boost this week with University Maternity Hospital Limerick announcing a further step in the gradual easing of partner restrictions at the hospital.



Since last Friday, partners are permitted to accompany women for the 12-week scan.



This follows new guidance issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on August 5 in respect of the 12-week scan and c-section.



University Maternity Hospital Limerick already facilitates partner access for elective and emergency sections.



A hospital spokesperson said that they acknowledged that the continuing Covid-19 partner access restrictions were difficult for service users and their loved ones and they would continue to review these safety measures at UMHL on a weekly basis.

“We continue to plan for the safe, controlled and phased relaxation of restrictions, and to ensure all processes are safely introduced and managed. We are reorganising our service to ensure compliance with the new guidance around the 12-week scan.

This involves offering women a separate ultrasound appointment which would previously have taken place on the same day as their antenatal appointment.

Women who are booked in to the ante-natal clinic over the next three weeks are being contacted by the hospital to offer an alternative date for the 12-week scan which will allow their partner or one accompanying person to be present for the scan.

UMHL allows partners in the following areas, regardless of vaccination status, following the Covid-19 questionnaire and temperature screening: Labour ward: throughout labour and delivery; elective and emergency c-section; anomaly scan; EPAU (Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit); compassionate grounds; antenatal ward, 45-minute slots; postnatal ward, 45-minute slots; NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) / HDU (High Dependency Unit), 30-minute slots; emergency high risk admissions; 12- week scan