Bloody Sunday event in Bansha next weekend - renowned Tipperary family to be honoured

On Sunday next, August 29, after 11.30 Mass in Bansha an event will take place in the Old Graveyard
BLOODY SUNDAY GRAVESIDE EVENT
The Tipperary GAA Board Bloody Sunday Committee has been holding graveside orations and wreath laying ceremonies in the memory of those involved on Bloody Sunday. The committee chairman is Seamus McCarthy.
On Sunday next, August 29, after 11.30 Mass in Bansha an event will take place in the Old Graveyard, at the grave of Tommy Ryan, who was secretary to the Tipperary team on Bloody Sunday. His brother Sean later served as President of the GAA. The Ryan family of Dromline has a long association with Galtee Rovers St. Pecaun’s.
Everyone is welcome to attend this event.
