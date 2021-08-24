Scholorship opportunity for Tipperary Town credit union members

Maynooth University
Are you a member of Tipperary Credit Union and commencing Third Level / Post Leaving Cert course or Trade Apprenticeship this September 2021?
Then apply for the John Gaynor Memorial Scholarship Scheme to be in with a chance to win €1,500 towards your college fees.
Apply now https://www.tipperarycu.ie/john-gaynor-memorial.../...
Closing date 1st October 2021, terms & conditions apply.
Best of luck
