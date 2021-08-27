Famous 'made-in Tipperary' film Excalibur for local outdoor screening tonight

Cahir Castle
To mark Heritage Week (and the last weekend of the summer holidays), Cahir Social and Historical Society will host an outdoor screening the John Boorman film ‘Excalibur’ on this Friday August 27 at 9.30pm in the Inch Field.
This year is the 40 anniversary of the release of this film. In 1980, John Boorman and his team shot several scenes of ‘Excalibur’ in and around Cahir Castle with a number of locals participating as extras. The making of this movie is fondly remembered by many in the town. ‘Excalibur’ will commence on the big screen at 9.30p.m.
It is rated 15s. Admission will cost €5. Patrons are invited to bring their own seating.
The Society is very thankful to the County Council Heritage Office for its support of this event.
