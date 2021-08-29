Day Care Centre in county Tipperary reopens on Wednesday, September 1

The Vee Valley Day Care Centre reopens on Wednesday, September 1
Vee Valley Day Care Centre
The Centre will reopen on Wednesday, September 1, under the management of Michelle Sweeney who has joined the team. Michelle lives in Mitchelstown. We wish her every success in her new role at the Centre.
The centre will be opened at a reduce capacity due to the ongoing restrictions.
If anyone would like to attend the Centre just call Michelle at the Centre on 0527465477. We have to implement very strict guidelines at the Centre and no one can enter unless invited to do so. Thank you.
More News
Hillview Ladies Captain’s Prize winner Nora Whelan (right), with Hillview president Seamus O’Doherty, John Fitzgerald, Gents captain and Lorraine Creed, Lady captain
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.