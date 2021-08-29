Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Day Care Centre in county Tipperary reopens on Wednesday, September 1

VEE VALLEY DAY CARE CENTRE

Day Care Centre in county Tipperary reopens on Wednesday, September 1

The Vee Valley Day Care Centre reopens on Wednesday, September 1

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Vee Valley Day Care Centre
The Centre will reopen on Wednesday, September 1, under the management of Michelle Sweeney who has joined the team. Michelle lives in Mitchelstown. We wish her every success in her new role at the Centre.
The centre will be opened at a reduce capacity due to the ongoing restrictions.
If anyone would like to attend the Centre just call Michelle at the Centre on 0527465477. We have to implement very strict guidelines at the Centre and no one can enter unless invited to do so. Thank you.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media