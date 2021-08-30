Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Tipperary family extends heartfelt thanks - Ann is doing brilliantly now!

The Grant family from Kilsheelan/Kilcash parish would like to sincerely thank everybody who helped or reached out to them in the last few months since Ann’s attack.

It was a great shock, and we are so grateful for all the help and friendship that was shown to us during that time. Ann is doing brilliantly, and doctors are delighted. We as a family wish to thank the staff in the A and E and ICU departments of South Tipperary University Hospital for all the amazing care and support.
They were brilliant, and the care they gave us was outstanding. We would like to also thank the Gardaí that came out and helped. Again, they were outstanding. They showed such care and understanding during the evening they spent with us. We would like to thank Ger Clancy for helping us out and for caring for the amazing Sam, without whom Ann would not be here. Our family, friends, and neighbours, we cannot thank you enough. There is honestly too many to name individually. We cannot thank you enough for everything.
A Mass will be said for you all.
Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts, Ann, Michael, Amanda and Brian and the extended Grant Family.

