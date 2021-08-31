Search our Archive

31/08/2021

Great attendance at outdoor screening of Tipperary-made 'Excalibur' movie

EXCALIBUR OUTDOOR SCREENING

Great attendance at outdoor screening of Tipperary-made 'Excalibur' movie

The outdoor screening of John Boorman's ‘Excalibur’ in the Inch Field, Cahir last Saturday night.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

About 200 guests attended Cahir Social and Historical Society's 40th anniversary outdoor screening of John Boorman's ‘Excalibur’ in the Inch Field last Saturday night. The weather and venue combined to give us all a memorable evening that was enjoyed by an audience from across the generations.

A letter from director John Boorman giving his good wishes for this event was read out just before the film started. Thanks again to Paul Farrell and John O'Meara, Tipperary County Council for their assistance with this event.

We are also deeply grateful to the Heritage Office of Tipperary County Council as their backing really matters hugely in projects such as this.

Tipperary family extends heartfelt thanks - Ann is doing brilliantly now!

HEARTFELT THANKS

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media