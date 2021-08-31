Great attendance at outdoor screening of Tipperary-made 'Excalibur' movie

The outdoor screening of John Boorman's ‘Excalibur’ in the Inch Field, Cahir last Saturday night.
About 200 guests attended Cahir Social and Historical Society's 40th anniversary outdoor screening of John Boorman's ‘Excalibur’ in the Inch Field last Saturday night. The weather and venue combined to give us all a memorable evening that was enjoyed by an audience from across the generations.
A letter from director John Boorman giving his good wishes for this event was read out just before the film started. Thanks again to Paul Farrell and John O'Meara, Tipperary County Council for their assistance with this event.
We are also deeply grateful to the Heritage Office of Tipperary County Council as their backing really matters hugely in projects such as this.
