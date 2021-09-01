Cahir Arts provides a vibrant space to showcase talent

‘Cahir Arts’ opened on August 24 to an enthusiastic limited number of guests including artists, art enthusiasts, family, friends, local business people as well as dignitaries.

Among the attendance were such as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr Marie Murphy, Cllr Andy Moloney, Heritage Officer Róisin O’Grady as well as Michelle Aylward of County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce.

Guests admired the transformation of the premises from a derelict building to a vibrant space. Siobhan Caplice explained the thrill of seeing her vision of the place come together and that the seven months of hard work were well worth it. “It’s a dream come true” she says.

Siobhan can now offer Tipperary and Irish artists a place to showcase their work. Her project was driven by a passion for the arts and a true love for finely crafted items.

Returning to Ireland after 32 years in France she was determined to develop a space to create and display the amazing creativity of the Irish people. She personally contacted or met every artist and has a beautiful selection of fine art and finely crafted items, such as ceramics, glass, jewellery & wood. The many road trips made in search of Irish makers are chronicled on Instagram and demonstrate her passion for Irish craft and design.

Located on Castle Street in Cahir and just minutes from the castle ‘Cahir Arts’ has a lovely gallery where Siobhan offered Tipperary artist Michael Hales a blank canvas to launch the gallery’s first exhibit.

Michael spoke with guests about his artistic process on the opening night and very generously offered the proceeds of two pieces to the Irish Cancer Society. Bids for these 2 stunning pieces will be taken for the duration of the exhibition. Michael’s exhibition is on display until October 3 to be followed by artist Siobhan Leonard of Clockjordan and Cobh.

The design shop offers a beautiful selection of Irish craft and design from established artists as well as young talent. Siobhan explained that the place is what it is because of the quality of the pieces she has on show. The working artist’s spaces have been created to offer artists a place to create, give classes and showcase their talent. The premises presently offers workbenches, a kiln and a potter’s wheel but Siobhan hopes to offer other facilities in the near future. She hopes that Cahir Arts will become a vibrant artistic hub where artists and art enthusiasts of all ages can create.

She invites interested parties to drop in to see the place any day from 10am to 6pm.