01/09/2021

First day at school for Tipperary’s junior infants pupils

Junior infant Poppy Rose O'Sullivan looking forward to her first day at St Oliver's National School in Clonmel Picture John D Kelly

Hundreds of children got their first taste of primary school across Tipperary this week and among them were St Oliver’s National School’s new class of 42 junior infants.

The Clonmel school's youngest pupils spent their first day at school on Tuesday creating art with their teachers Claire Ryan and Fiona Peters.

“They have settled in well and enjoyed meeting their new friends and getting used to the yard. They had a nice short day, finishing at 11.30am,” reported St Oliver’s principal Valerie Slattery.

As St Oliver’s and all schools in the county swing back into action, the continuing Covid-19 pandemic measures and restrictions are still very much a part of daily life for students and teachers.

Ms Slattery said they have worked very hard at St Oliver’s since March last year “to re-imagine” school life and adapt to the restrictions.

“We have tried really hard to keep a fun approach to learning.

“The children, their parents and the whole community have been really supportive and we are very thankful to them,” she added.

