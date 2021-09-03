Four sets of twins begin secondary school together in one Tipperary school

Left to right: Shane & Ronan Gleeson, Jack & Laura Treacy, James & Libby O'Dwyer, Liam & Daniel Dunne.
Twin Alert in Ballingarry Secondary School
With the children returning to school over the past week or so, there was great joy at Ballingarry Presentation Secondary School when no less than four sets of twins arrived for their first day at school.
We join with the school principal, Ms Cahill, and management in wishing all eight children the very best in their years ahead in Presentation Secondary School.
Photographed above with Ballingarry Presentation Secondary School principal Ms Cahill are our four sets of twins who joined us in first year. Left to right: Shane & Ronan Gleeson, Jack & Laura Treacy, James & Libby O'Dwyer, Liam & Daniel Dunne.
