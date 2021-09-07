Frank discussion: Tipperary village with great ideas has another big meeting planned

Positive start. Further Meeting Planned



The recent meeting held in the hall in Ballylooby was well attended. There was an open and frank discussion regarding the village and what we have lost and what we still have.

The meeting identified many positives and those present had a very positive outlook going forward. Those present at the meeting had a wide range of projects that they want to see happen in our community. And all are possible over time with us all working together. The positive vision for our rural community expressed at last night's meeting was uplifting and going forward it will be exciting to hear many more ideas from the rest of the community.

Our aim is to reenergise and make our village a more beautiful place to live and visit which caters for all young, middle-aged and old. It was unanimously decided to hold a very further meeting on Monday next 13th September 2021 at 8.30pm to formally elect a community council.

For next couple of weeks, a huge push to inform every one of the meeting on 13th and showcase that the work started last March does make a difference and we can all contribute to the place we call Ballylooby and make it even better. If you are interested in finding out more come along to Ballylooby Community Hall on 13th September at 830 pm