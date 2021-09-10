Search

10/09/2021

FAI Junior Cup kicks off in Tipperary this weekend - Who's playing who?

TIPPERARY SOCCER

Action from last Sunday's Clonmel Celtic v Wilderness Rovers Munster Junior Cup game. This weekend it's the turn of the FAI Junior Cup.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

FAI U17 Cup Preliminary Rd
Cullen Lattin v Thomastown United, 2:30pm M Jordan
TSDL Youths Division 1
St Michael’s v Cashel Town, 2:30pm P Keane
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Galbally United v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Duffy
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic v Moyglass United, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Clonmel Celtic v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Coady

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

FAI Junior Cup Preliminary Round
Peake Villa v Moneygall FC, 3pm M Jordan
Tipperary Town v Clerihan, 3pm M Duffy
Old Bridge v Wilderness Rovers, 3pm M Coady
Powerstown v Galbally United, 12pm G Ward


Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Glengoole United v St Michaels, 12pm M Corrigan
Cashel Town v Vee Rovers, 12pm J Lyons
Two Mile Borris v Cahir Park, 12pm P Keane
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
St Michael’s v Cullen Lattin, 3pm P Keane


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Town v Kilsheelan United, 3pm G Ward
Rosegreen Rangers v Mullinahone, 12pm M Duffy
St Nicholas v Clonmel Celtic, 12pm B O’Donoghue


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Dualla v Tipperary Town, 12pm M Coady
Suirside v Two Mile Borris, 3pm D Williams
Burncourt Celtic v Donohill and District, 3pm J Lyons
Bansha Celtic v Killenaule Rovers, 12pm M Jordan

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

FAI Youth Cup, Preliminary Round
Clonmel Town v Cashel Town
Cullen Lattin v Lough Derg
Galbally United v Clonmel Celtic
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic v St Michael’s
Bansha Celtic v Cahir Park
Moyglass United v Peake Villa

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Bansha Celtic
St Michael’s v Two Mile Borris
Vee Rovers v Clonmel Town
Cahir Park v Glengoole United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Old Bridge v St Michael’s
Clonmel Celtic v Tipperary Town
Cullen Lattin v Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Celtic v Cashel Town
Kilsheelan United v St Nicholas
Galbally United v Rosegreen Rangers
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Tipperary Town v Suirside
Two Mile Borris v Moyglass United
Donohill and District v Dualla
Powerstown v Killenaule Rovers
Bansha Celtic v Clerihan

