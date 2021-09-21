'A fine footballer,' locals saddened at passing of Tipperary man at the great age of 92

File photo
Paddy O’Brien, Briarsfield
Locals in Mullinahone were saddened last weekend to learn of the death of Patrick (Paddy) O’Brien of Briarsfield at the great age of 92. Paddy was a great family man and was interested greatly in both building and gardening.
In his early days, Paddy was a fine footballer and also a well known runner. In 1951, he won a county senior football medal with Ballingarry in the company of three other Mullinahone players.
In more recent years, Paddy took great interest in the displays of his grandchildren playing with his beloved Mullinahone.
Paddy is survived by his wife Joan, sons Liam and James, sister Mary, daughters in-law Caitriona and Margo, grandchildren, numerous other relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass for Paddy was celebrated in Mullinahone by Fr Danny O’Gorman PP.
Paddy is interred in Kilvemnon.
