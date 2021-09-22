"Greening Our Town" talk to be held in Clonmel

A talk entitled "Greening our Towns" will take place at the Main Guard, Clonmel this Friday September 25 at 7.30pm.
UCD Professor Gerald Mills will be talking to Alan Moore, chairman of Suircan Environmental, about the importance of urban trees and their increasing role in mitigating global warming. Gerald Mills is Head of the School of Geography at UCD. He is a physical geographer with a special interest in the climates of cities. He is also involved in the Dublin Tree Map initiative which seeks to identify and assess Dublin City’s tree species and evaluate where deficits might be.
This is a free and socially distanced ticket only event. Tickets are available via Eventbrite
