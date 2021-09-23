Birdhill distributor renews appeal to Finance Minister Pascal Donoghue TD

Construction and civil works equipment distributor McHale Plant Sales of Birdhill Co Tipperary has renewed an appeal that it made earlier this year to Minister for Finance, Pascal Donoghue TD.

In it, the Company asks that the Minister would give consideration to the introduction of a measure in his forthcoming Budget that would give relief to builders and contractors seeking to upgrade their equipment.

The measure being sought is one similar to that introduced by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak MP earlier this year. Specifically, it would allow companies investing in qualifying new plant and machinery assets to benefit from an arrangement that would deliver a significant tax allowance in the first year.

In renewing its appeal, McHale Plant Sales acknowledges the importance that Government is giving to the construction of new housing stock and of the goals set out in their recent announcement.

Likely to benefit from any relief that the Minister would introduce would be builders, groundworks, site preparation and services contractors.

Commenting, the Company’s finance director, Liam Foley said: “By introducing such a measure, Minister Donoghue would incentivise those who will be at the sharp end in delivering Government’s sought-after house building programme by enabling them to upgrade and modernise their fleets, in order to take advantage of the increased efficiency and productivity that new technology and modern equipment can deliver”.

McHale Plant Sales are distributors in Ireland for Komatsu excavators, Merlo telescopic forklifts, and other construction-related machinery lines.