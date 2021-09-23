Search

23/09/2021

Birdhill distributor renews appeal to Finance Minister Pascal Donoghue TD

McHale Plant Sales are distributors in Ireland for Komatsu excavators, Merlo telescopic forklifts, and other construction-related machinery lines

Birdhill distributor renews appeal to Finance Minister Pascal Donoghue TD

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Construction and civil works equipment distributor McHale Plant Sales of Birdhill Co Tipperary has renewed an appeal that it made earlier this year to Minister for Finance, Pascal Donoghue TD.

In it, the Company asks that the Minister would give consideration to the introduction of a measure in his forthcoming Budget that would give relief to builders and contractors seeking to upgrade their equipment.

The measure being sought is one similar to that introduced by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak MP earlier this year. Specifically, it would allow companies investing in qualifying new plant and machinery assets to benefit from an arrangement that would deliver a significant tax allowance in the first year.  

In renewing its appeal, McHale Plant Sales acknowledges the importance that Government is giving to the construction of new housing stock and of the goals set out in their recent announcement. 

Likely to benefit from any relief that the Minister would introduce would be builders, groundworks, site preparation and services contractors.

Commenting, the Company’s finance director, Liam Foley said: “By introducing such a measure, Minister Donoghue would incentivise those who will be at the sharp end in delivering Government’s sought-after house building programme by enabling them to upgrade and modernise their fleets, in order to take advantage of the increased efficiency and productivity that new technology and modern equipment can deliver”.

McHale Plant Sales are distributors in Ireland for Komatsu excavators, Merlo telescopic forklifts, and other construction-related machinery lines.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media