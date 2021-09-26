Thirteen Tipperary schools are taking part in health homework programme

Endorsed by Healthy Ireland, the Laya Super Troopers programme has benefitted more than one million children since its launch in 2014.

Thirteen schools in Tipperary are taking part in the latest edition of the successful health homework programme.

They are Ballysloe NS Ballysloe, Gortnahoe, Thurles; Carrick-on-Suir CBS, Rathcabbin NS Roscrea, Scoil Iosagain Upperchurch, St Colmcille's Primary School Templemore, Golden NS, Roscomroe NS Roscrea, Mount Bruis NS Tipperary Town, Scoil Mhuire Caisleán Nua Newcastle, Clonmel; St Michael's GNS Tipperary Town, Naomh Padraig, Cill Chais, Clonmel; Aglish NS, Roscrea and Burncourt NS, Cahir.

Laya Super Troopers TV, the newest element in the established Super Troopers health homework programme, is a 28-part series that aims to provide families and children with fun activities and advice on how to promote a healthier lifestyle for all the family.

The series, which features stars such as Johnny Sexton, Anna Geary and Karl Henry alongside well-known personalities, sportspeople and health and wellness experts, focuses on nutrition, physical activity and mental wellbeing.

Hosted by child presenters MJ Kearin (12), Daniel Shields (14) and Juliet McKenna (12), the Laya Super Troopers TV episodes are available to everyone and feature an array of fun activities, advice and lots of challenges for children, parents and teachers to do themselves.

According to the findings of a national research study by Laya healthcare, only four in ten children are getting adequate levels of physical activity per day, and 5% of children aged 9-12 are not exercising on a daily basis.

Three quarters (76%) of parents of children claim they would like to see more of their child's current homework being focused on learning about nutrition and physical and mental wellbeing. As Ireland’s first health homework initiative, Laya Super Troopers encourages children and families to integrate achievable yet impactful activities into their daily lives.

Families all across the country can get involved by going to layasupertroopers.ie to access the free Laya Super Troopers TV series or to register their schools.