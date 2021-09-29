Tipperary Mental Health Week will be an all county event

Tipperary Mental Health Week – Minding your Mental Health. Friday October 1 to Sunday October 10 2021



For the first time groups from North Tipperary Mental Health Week Committee and South Tipperary Area Network have joined together for Tipperary Mental Health Week which will be launched on Friday October 1 2021 in the Source Arts Centre in Thurles. This is an all-county event to launch and promote a range of all county actions that will take place during Mental Health Week. The committee is made up of community and statutory agencies, who recognise and value the importance of people minding their mental health. In addition, both the North and South Tipperary Mental Health Week groups will have specific actions taking place in their respective regions.

There is a mixture of closed and online events planned for 2021. The theme for the week is ‘Connect’. Tipperary ETB will be displaying crafts created by Community Groups in participating Tipperary County libraries across the county for the week and have a range of programmes planned or the week. Tipperary Sports Partnership are providing opportunities for post-primary students to ‘be active’ and engage in a fitness session. A sub-group of North Tipperary Mental Health Week has developed a ‘SNAP’ pack which is an easy, accessible tool kit for supporting our mental health wherever we find ourselves, be it at home, work, school. The SNAP pack includes a Gratitude Tree which is an initiative that individuals, families or groups can use, to reflect and identify things that they are grateful for in their lives. Jigsaw Tipperary have a webinar called One Good Adult which is a workshop that will give you the confidence and competence to support someone else’s mental health as well as your own.

2021 has been a time of reflection for many, it has also been a time of great anxiety, stress and worry given the many challenges which Covid 19 has and continues to present. As winter approaches it is important for all of us to learn how we can continue to Mind Our Mental Health. Please follow our local media and Mental Health Week social media pages during, where we share opportunities about how one can mind their mental health.

Twitter :Tipperary mental Health week @Tipperarymhw

Instagram: Tipperarymentalhealthweek

Facebook: Tipperary Mental Healthweek

Schedule of events is subject to change, any changes will be uploaded to social media accounts.