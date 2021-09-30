Minister for national drugs strategy welcomed to Clonmel and Cahir

Minister of State for Public Health, Well Being and National Drugs Strategy Frank Feighan visited Clonmel and Cahir this week today to meet with representatives from LGBTQ and HSE Substance Misuse Service in Clonmel.
"We had a great briefing on some of the services and supports offered here. The work that they do is just phenomenal," said Senator Garret Ahearn who welcomed Minister Feighan to Tipperary.
