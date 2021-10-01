Search

01/10/2021

Irish Youth Foundation calls on community groups in Tipperary to submit proposals for funding

Fund encourages young people to re-engage with services and continue learning

Blossom Fund

Fiona Matthews, Applegreen Ireland MD, Seamus Stapleton, commercial director, Applegreen Ireland and Christy Vickers, Irish Youth Foundation, at the announcement of the funding

Applegreen, Ireland’s leading roadside retailer, is donating €100,000 to support children and young people experiencing disadvantage through the Blossom Fund in aid of the Irish Youth Foundation.

The primary focus of the fund is to support children and young people aged 6-18 from disadvantaged areas to remain in education.

The Blossom Fund is part of the Applegreen charitable fund, providing monetary support to four Irish charity partners. 

Every time a customer in Tipperary makes a shop or fuel purchase in Applegreen, the company donates one cent to the Applegreen Charitable Fund on the customer’s behalf to the Irish Youth Foundation, Pieta House, Food Cloud and Enable Ireland through the fund.

Research carried out by the Irish Youth Foundation has revealed that one in ten young people from disadvantaged areas are no longer progressing from primary to secondary education as a direct consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. This trend has prompted the Irish Youth Foundation to use the Applegreen Blossom Fund to encourage young people to re-engage with their services and continue learning.

Lucy Masterson, CEO, Irish Youth Foundation said: “To date, the Blossom Fund has helped support over 8,000 children living in disadvantaged circumstances, providing a much-needed lifeline to those who need it most.

"Because of the pandemic, we now have a worrying influx of young people who urgently need the support of the fund.  Without this support, we fear the number opting to leave education early could increase further."

For more information on the Applegreen Blossom Fund and to apply for funding, log onto https://iyf.ie/ grants/

