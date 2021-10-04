The Scarecrow competition is back in Tipperary again this year

October will be Scarecrow month in the west Tipperary villages of Knockavilla and Donaskeigh
SCARECROW COMPETITION
Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Community Council are delighted to be running their scarecrow competition again this year. This event proved very popular last year, so again, we are encouraging people to get involved with your family, or work place, and get creative.
Creations can be placed anywhere that suits, obviously in a safe area, and please WhatsApp the photo to 0877934071, and follow everything on Knockavilla Community Council Facebook page.
The organisers are very grateful to Lisa O’Keeffe and Jack Leonard who have come on board to sponsor this competition.
Best of luck everyone, and enjoy the craic making the scarecrow with your friends and family.
Moyne Templetuohy's Ciaran Lloyd attempts to block a shot by Ballyporeen's Tommy Sweeney during Sunday's county senior game in Cashel, which Ballyporeen won by five points. Picture: Michael Boland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.