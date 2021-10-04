Search

04/10/2021

The Scarecrow competition is back in Tipperary again this year

Tipperary villages planning a scarecrow competition - the more outrageous the better!

October will be Scarecrow month in the west Tipperary villages of Knockavilla and Donaskeigh

SCARECROW COMPETITION
Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Community Council are delighted to be running their scarecrow competition again this year. This event proved very popular last year, so again, we are encouraging people to get involved with your family, or work place, and get creative.
Creations can be placed anywhere that suits, obviously in a safe area, and please WhatsApp the photo to 0877934071, and follow everything on Knockavilla Community Council Facebook page.
The organisers are very grateful to Lisa O’Keeffe and Jack Leonard who have come on board to sponsor this competition.
Best of luck everyone, and enjoy the craic making the scarecrow with your friends and family.

Local News

