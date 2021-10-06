Government criticised for 'crippling childcare providers and failing families in Tipperary'

After decades of uncertainty, young children deserve more than the short-termist approach of this Government.

That’s according to Early Childhood Ireland, the leading organisation in the early years sector, which is calling for a five-year plan for childcare.

Early Childhood Ireland supports 3,900 childcare members nationwide, including 143 in Tipperary, who – in turn – support more than 120,000 children and their families across Ireland.

The organisation has called on the Government to make Budget 2022 "the Childcare Budget" by meeting their commitment in the national early years strategy, First 5, to double investment in childcare by 2028 – and by publishing a coherent plan to achieve this.

The organisation also says that the delayed announcement on the future of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, originally expected before the end of August, and which has only been extended by one month, is just the latest example of a short-termism which is leaving employers and families with desperate uncertainty for the medium to long-term future.

The bespoke Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, introduced by the Government in March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 crisis, currently supports a significant per cent of salaries in childcare settings.

Frances Byrne, Director of Policy with Early Childhood Ireland, said: “We welcomed the introduction of specific supports for childcare providers at the outset of the Covid-19 crisis, not only as a lifeline for employers and staff in Tipperary, but also as a long-overdue recognition by Government that our sector is essential yet also, chronically under-funded.

“The bespoke Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme continues to keep our sector afloat, even as the rest of society is showing signs of recovery. Childcare providers have been living with uncertainty and insecurity for too long, as have the sector’s 30,000 staff and the families they serve.

"Even now, the Government announces extensions to the scheme at such short notice that employers cannot be certain of how they can pay their staff the following month."