It's getting darker earlier so Cahir Playground hours are changing too

Cahir playground will open from 9am and close at 5pm
Cahir Playground opening times change
The playground will close little earlier now that the darker evenings have arrived.
So, from Friday last October 1 until March 2022 the playground will open from 9am and close at 5pm, weather permitting.
We are looking for volunteers to help out with the opening and closing of the playground. If you can help, please PM the FB page.
