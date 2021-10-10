Search

10/10/2021

People Before Profit's Tipperary representative calls for ban on more data centres

Climate targets could be 'thrown out the window'

Data centres

Anne Condon says that any additional data centre development in this country would be contrary to our climate targets, especially during a climate emergency

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Following reports from Wind Energy Ireland that Ireland risks missing its climate targets due to a shortfall in wind energy generation, People Before Profit Tipperary’s representative, Anne Condon has said that any additional data centre development in this country would be contrary to our climate targets, especially in a climate emergency.
She pointed out that with the planned expansion of the data centre sector and development in this country, Ireland would be further locking itself into reliance on fossil fuels for other sectors because of the amount of renewable energy capacity that the data centres would demand.
She called on the government, and especially the Green Party, to support the People Before Profit Planning and Development (Climate Emergency Measures) (Amendment) Bill, which would ban the construction of any more additional data centres in this country while we are in a climate emergency, and while carbon in the atmosphere registers as over 350 parts per million.
Anne Condon said: “The report from Wind Energy Ireland shows that we risk missing our climate targets due to a lack of renewable wind generation capacity. The addition of data centres on top of this demand would throw our climate goals out the window.
“The existing 70 data centres in this country consume 11% of entire electricity output and 30 are planned, with another eight under construction. This additional burden on the energy system is completely unsustainable and would also present massive problems for us in terms of blackouts for ordinary people and businesses.

"Anything other than full support for this bill from the Greens would represent a betrayal of the climate movement and an abandonment of Ireland’s climate targets and obligations.”

Everyone should take a little time and check it out - sensory garden open in county Tipperary

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media