Tanaiste Leo Varadker to attend Tipperary Business Awards online ceremony

The Tipperary Business Awards hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce will be a virtual event this year, meaning anyone can attend the awards ceremony online by simply following the link on the chamber website www.countytipperarychamber.com.

On Thursday, November 4th at 3pm viewers will be tuning in to the awards show from all over the world to watch the best in business in Tipperary compete for a prestigious Tipperary Business Award. It is entirely free to attend and all are welcome to join, show your support and celebrate business in Tipperary.

Chamber CEO, Michelle Aylward said: “The Tipperary Business Awards are already attracting a lot of national and international interest. It’s a positive news story about the many vibrant and exciting businesses based here in County Tipperary. The virtual nature of the awards this year has allowed us to extend the reach of the awards show with viewers from all over the world set to join us.

"By hosting the awards online it has offered us a fantastic opportunity to showcase Tipperary businesses to a wider audience than any ballroom ever could and you could say for that reason alone we have embraced it.

"An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar will be joining us which is significant, he understands the important role that the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce plays for our members and more importantly the contribution that business in Tipperary makes to the overall national economy."

Popular journalist and former Today FM sports presenter, Paul Collins will MC what promises to be a fast-paced and action-packed streaming of the awards ceremony.

Aylward commented “We thoroughly researched online events and the committee has put a lot of work into applying best practice and innovative technology to ensure the awards are engaging and exciting for the viewers, nominees and our valued sponsors. It will be a polished and sleek production by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and the great news is, it’s free and easy to attend. A simple click of a link on our website and virtually anyone can join us from anywhere in the world!”

The main sponsor of The Tipperary Business Awards is Boston Scientific.

Conor Russell, Vice President of Operations at Boston Scientific based in Clonmel said “Boston Scientific is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. Boston Scientific employs over a thousand people here in Clonmel in Tipperary and although a global leader in our industry, we are acutely aware of the importance of actively promoting and participating in local community and countywide initiatives like this one. At Boston Scientific, our commitment to pursuing excellence is steadfast which is what makes this sponsorship of the Tipperary Business Awards hosted by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce most appropriate. On behalf of all the management team and staff at Boston Scientific, I would like to wish all the finalists the very best of luck in their respective categories and in the success of their business into the future.”

No less than thirty-nine businesses have been shortlisted for an award and there will be thirteen individual award winners announced during the show. In addition to the thirteen specific category winners, an ultimate winner will be revealed as the Overall Winner of the Tipperary Business Awards 2021.

Always popular, the President’s Award is an extraordinary honour bestowed by the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce President, Paula Carney-Hofler to someone who has made an incredible contribution to society through their work. The President remains tight-lipped on the identity of that individual, simply commenting “A wonderful and most deserving winner will be revealed during the show, you won’t be disappointed”.

For further information and full details on the Tipperary Business Awards, visit the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce website or follow their social media channels to stay up to date with all the awards news over the coming weeks.