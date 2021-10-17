Search

17/10/2021

Tipperary man who died in Galway is sorely missed

David Stapleton from Clonmel operated roofing company

The late David Stapleton

The late David Stapleton, who was originally from Clonmel

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

72-year-old David Stapleton, from Ballybane, Galway, who died almost a year ago was originally from 22 Anne Street, Clonmel.
He was son of the late Maureen and Noel Stapleton and was also predeceased by his sister Charlotte.
He went to school in Clonmel and over the years maintained many great friendships with people in the town, especially Leo Dromey.
David had his own roofing company in Galway, which he ran with his son David.
He was a great family man who always loved to see his grandchildren, and is sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife Myra, his daughter Jo-Anne, sons David and Donal, brother Paul (Dublin), son-in-law Oliver, daughters-in-law Martina and Irene, his grandchildren Luke and Alva, Sophie and Grace, his sister-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends, to whom sympathy is extended.
David’s first anniversary Mass will be celebrated in Galway on Sunday October 31.

BIG READ: Renowned stained glass Tipperary artist remembered ten years on

Martin Quinn writing in this week's Nationalist

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media