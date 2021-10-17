Tipperary man who died in Galway is sorely missed

The late David Stapleton, who was originally from Clonmel
72-year-old David Stapleton, from Ballybane, Galway, who died almost a year ago was originally from 22 Anne Street, Clonmel.
He was son of the late Maureen and Noel Stapleton and was also predeceased by his sister Charlotte.
He went to school in Clonmel and over the years maintained many great friendships with people in the town, especially Leo Dromey.
David had his own roofing company in Galway, which he ran with his son David.
He was a great family man who always loved to see his grandchildren, and is sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife Myra, his daughter Jo-Anne, sons David and Donal, brother Paul (Dublin), son-in-law Oliver, daughters-in-law Martina and Irene, his grandchildren Luke and Alva, Sophie and Grace, his sister-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends, to whom sympathy is extended.
David’s first anniversary Mass will be celebrated in Galway on Sunday October 31.
