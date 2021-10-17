Tipperary students' radio play will get listeners into the spirit of Halloween

A myth about a woman in a basement is the inspiration for The Woman, a radio play written and devised by TY students at Clonmel’s Presentation secondary school.

The play is being produced in collaboration with Creative Ireland and South Tipperary Arts Centre. The team are currently in the process of devising the piece, guided by writer/director Catherine McVicker and Eimear King.

The Woman has a horror/comedy theme and the students are working very hard on writing and making Foley sound effects, the reproduction of everyday sound effects that are added to films, videos and other media in post-production to enhance audio quality.

The students hope that the play will be broadcast by one of the local radio stations.

Above: Presentation Clonmel Transition Year students Sinead Mason, Grace Farrell, Leah Corcoran and Emma Berril are part of the team producing the radio play The Woman

“We’re talking to different radio stations and we’re hoping that one of them will broadcast it for us,” says TY student Molly O’Brien.

“I have enjoyed the experience of creating the play, because you got to learn loads of new things and skills. Because we’re coming up to Halloween, we wanted to do a spooky theme for everyone to get in the spirit for Halloween.”

“The experience has been challenging, we haven’t done anything like this before, so it’s really good to step out of our comfort zone and try something new for a change,” says another student, Emily Fitzgerald.

“It’s been fun,” she added.

Hazel Brennan says “we were brainstorming lots of ideas and we all agreed that we wanted a spooky theme, with scary stories, nightmares and dreams we were sharing with each other.

“We thought that would be a really good theme, and it’s coming out around Halloween as well.

Above: Sarah O’Leary, Julie Keane, Aoife Askins and Leah Hally have enjoyed working on the radio play

“The play will last between twenty minutes and a half an hour.”

Holly Hayes says “I’ve learned a lot of things that I didn’t know that I could do, such as the Foley effects with all the sounds, and how to do different things.”

Updates are available on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @prestyradioplay