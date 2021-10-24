Tipperary artists and older persons groups to meet next month to discuss future creative projects

Age & Opportunity’s Bealtaine Festival with Tipperary Arts Office will organise a virtual meeting on Tuesday, November 16 between older person organisations and local professional artists to discuss ideas for future creative projects.
The meeting will explore the potential to work together in the future. If you are an artist or representative of an older person’s organisation or work in an older person care setting and would like to attend, please fill out the relevant form below.
This opportunity is open to artists/creatives/musicians, active retirement groups, community interest groups, mens' sheds, local arts groups, Tidy Towns group or similar, day care centres, residential centres, community hospitals, nursing homes etc.
This meeting will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, November 16 from 3pm to 5pm.
Further information and applications are available through the links below.
Please email applications to artsoffice@tipperarycoco.ie by November 5.
Please contact 0761 06 6448 with any enquiries.
