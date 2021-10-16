Tipperary village has charity clothes collection planned - everything wanted

New Inn Community Centre is organising a fundraising clothes collection
CLOTHES COLLECTION
Now that evenings are getting longer it is time to sort your wardrobes for winter and clear out unwanted clothes. New Inn Community Centre is organising a fundraising clothes collection on the following Fridays and Saturdays i.e., November 12 and 13 and November 19 and 20 from 6pm to 7pm
Please donate all your clean unwanted clothes, also bed linen, towels, curtains, shoes, bags, belts, and soft toys. Please donate only clean, dry rewearable clothing as we cannot accept wet, dirty, or damaged clothes. We cannot accept duvets or pillows.
For more info or to arrange a collection (if above dates don’t suit) please contact Esther on 086 3583719 or Paddy on 086 8602979.
Thank you for your support and taking the time and effort to support our fundraising.
Clonmel Town’s Davy Morrissey tries to get his shot away as James Walsh (Rosegreen Rangers) moves in to challenge in last Sunday’s Division 2 League game at Nijinsky Park, Rosegreen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.