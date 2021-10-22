Brian Clancy's new play 'The Year of 21' well received by Tipperary and Kilkenny audiences

The Fionn Mac Cumhaill Players rehearsing for 'The Year of 21' written by Brian Clancy (fifth from right at back))
The Year of 21 The Fionn Mac Cumhaill Players, a combination of Mullinahone/Cloneen thesbians put on “The Year of 21”, a new play written by Brian Clancy about local civil war events. These events took place during the Civil War in the Cloneen area.
This new play was staged in Mullinahone on Thursday night last. Brian’s play was well received by a local audience. The cast then moved on to the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny and also to Thurles with the play. It is possible that they may return to Mullinahone to wind up their tour, as they were so well received when they opened here.
Nice to see Mullinahone , which produced plays as far back as the late 1950’s helping out neighbouring Cloneen, who seem to be homeless at the moment.
Well done and congrats to all concerned with this new drama.
