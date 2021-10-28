Search

28/10/2021

Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services shortlisted for award

Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services volunteers Siobhan O'Neill, Benny Cooney, Debbie Cooney, volunteer driver Billy Doherty and Samantha Murphy in the kitchen of Carrickbeg Community Hall

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Services’ volunteers who cook and deliver up to 180 nourishing meals weekly to elderly people are “delighted” and “overwhelmed” to be shortlisted for the Not for Profit award at next week’s Tipperary Chamber Business Awards.
Carrick Meals Assistance Services’ team of volunteers thank everyone who has helped them help others in the community.
The preparation, cooking and delivering of up to 180 nourishing meals per week is a welcome outreach service to many older people in the town and its hinterland.
The service is funded through community fundraising and donations. Its dinner menu has expanded and caters for people who have special dietary requirements.
The cooks prepare the meals from scratch every morning using quality locally sourced fresh produce.
These daily freshly cooked meals are then sealed and packed and collected by volunteer drivers who deliver them from Monday to Friday to people in Carrick-on-Suir, Windgap, Ahenny and Grangemockler.
The service is based temporarily in Carrickbeg Community Hall and is currently seeking permanent premises.
“To say that we are overwhelmed at making the final of the Tipperary Chamber Awards for best non-profit is an understatement,” said a Meals Assistance Services spokesperson.
“However it is a just reward for our fantastic team of volunteers who work away and never seek any plaudits.
“Just getting nominated like this is so heartwarming, a massive thanks to all who have helped us in any way over the past few years.”
Tipperary Chamber Business Awards winners will be announced at a virtual online ceremony at 3pm on Tuesday, November 2.

