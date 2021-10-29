Search

29/10/2021

Call for Tipperary charities and community groups to join We Act campaign

Promoting the value and impact of Ireland’s charity and community sector

We Act

Irish charities are joining forces for the We Act campaign. Photography credit: Naoise Culhane

Charities and community groups across Tipperary are joining and being encouraged to join We Act, a new national campaign aimed at building on the huge upswell of community activity during Covid-19 to help drive the post-pandemic recovery. 

Over the next three years, We Act will work to promote the value and impact of Ireland’s charity and community sector. There are 34,000 organisations in the sector, employing almost 165,000 people and with a further one million volunteers.

Commenting at the launch of We Act this week, the campaign’s manager, Sarah Monaghan, said: “The Covid-19 crisis brought a renewed public focus on the work of our sector. From support lines for older people to laptops for children in emergency accommodation, when we saw a need in our communities – in Tipperary and right across the country – we responded to it.

“The pandemic demonstrated that, in times of real need, charities and community groups are at the forefront of our national response. We saw a shift in values towards equality, justice and supports for the most vulnerable in our communities and across the globe. Now, there needs to be a concentrated effort to ensure the innovation, goodwill and community cohesion continues as we recover from the pandemic.

“In preparing to launch We Act, we consulted widely with the charity and community sector, including with lots of groups across Tipperary. Now, we’re hoping organisations and individuals in Tipp – and nationwide – will get behind the campaign. You can find out more about how to get involved on our website, www.weact.ie.”

