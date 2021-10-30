Plans for new housing estate turned down by Tipperary County Council

Residents had expressed concern about increased traffic volumes if the houses were built
A new housing scheme earmarked for the Glenconnor area of Clonmel has hit a stumbling block.
Planning permission has been refused by Tipperary County Council for the development, in which Brinkley Developments and Homes Limited planned to construct 46 residential units made up of 26 houses and 20 apartments.
The apartments were to be built at heights of two and two and-a-half storey blocks.
The development included a new vehicular and pedestrian entrance from Wheatfields.
More than 100 submissions were made during the planning process, with many local residents concerned about increased traffic volumes.
Best of luck to Pakie and Noreen Fitzgerald and family as they welcome all to their newly opened Marlhill Open Farm.
