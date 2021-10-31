Search

31/10/2021

EDITORIAL: Halloween presents a dangerous opportunity for some people in Tipperary

This week's editorial in the Tipperary Star

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Stay safe!

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

If the queues for nightclubs are anything to go by, there is certainly a lot of pent up energy amongst the younger generation.

For teenagers and even those as young as nine or ten, they’re bursting to get back to some sort of normality outside of school and Halloween affords them a perfect opportunity.

It’s to be expected given the challenges of the pandemic and multiple lockdowns but it should cause some concern in the run up to October 31 and everyone needs to be wary of what might be coming this weekend.

It’s a holiday that’s dangerous even in normal times with fireworks, bonfires and general chaos ensuing in many places but coming out of oppressive lockdowns when even our movements were restricted could add extra fuel to the fire, particularly with regard to the exploits of the younger cohort of the population at this time of year.

Given that such a plea on this editorial page is unlikely to be read by any of the people under the age of eighteen in the Premier County - it’s important that parents, grandparents or guardians take note and heed this warning.

This will be a Halloween different from others, remind your children of the dangers of fireworks and bonfires and tell them to stay clear of them.

Make sure you know exactly where they are and who they are with and don’t have them out too late.

Let them have fun and celebrate Halloween, of course, but make sure they know to do it in a safe manner. Halloween presents a dangerous opportunity for some and people could get hurt in the crossfire of irresponsible and life-threatening shenanigans.

It’s important to enjoy the weekend with your family and friends.

But remember that this Halloween could be a frightening experience for all the wrong reasons and no one wants that for any family.

Please stay safe and protect your loved ones. We’ve come through a lot together already.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media