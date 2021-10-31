EDITORIAL: Halloween presents a dangerous opportunity for some people in Tipperary

If the queues for nightclubs are anything to go by, there is certainly a lot of pent up energy amongst the younger generation.

For teenagers and even those as young as nine or ten, they’re bursting to get back to some sort of normality outside of school and Halloween affords them a perfect opportunity.

It’s to be expected given the challenges of the pandemic and multiple lockdowns but it should cause some concern in the run up to October 31 and everyone needs to be wary of what might be coming this weekend.

It’s a holiday that’s dangerous even in normal times with fireworks, bonfires and general chaos ensuing in many places but coming out of oppressive lockdowns when even our movements were restricted could add extra fuel to the fire, particularly with regard to the exploits of the younger cohort of the population at this time of year.

Given that such a plea on this editorial page is unlikely to be read by any of the people under the age of eighteen in the Premier County - it’s important that parents, grandparents or guardians take note and heed this warning.

This will be a Halloween different from others, remind your children of the dangers of fireworks and bonfires and tell them to stay clear of them.

Make sure you know exactly where they are and who they are with and don’t have them out too late.

Let them have fun and celebrate Halloween, of course, but make sure they know to do it in a safe manner. Halloween presents a dangerous opportunity for some and people could get hurt in the crossfire of irresponsible and life-threatening shenanigans.

It’s important to enjoy the weekend with your family and friends.

But remember that this Halloween could be a frightening experience for all the wrong reasons and no one wants that for any family.

Please stay safe and protect your loved ones. We’ve come through a lot together already.