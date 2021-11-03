Search

03/11/2021

Rural & Community Development Minister visits county Tipperary today for series of official openings

Minister Heather Humphreys

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Rural & Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys visits county Tipperary today (Wednesday, November 3) for a busy schedule of official openings and visits to community projects funded by her department.


She will kick off her visit by performing an official opening of the Suir Blueway in Carrick-on-Suir at 10am followed by a visit to the Stable Lane Hub and extension.


The Minister will then head to Clonmel to officially open Suir Island House and the re-watering of the Mill Race at Suir Island at 11am.

Next stop will be Tipperary Town where she will officially launch the Market Yard shortly after 12 noon and visit the River Ara Walkway.

In the afternoon, Minister Humphreys will visit the Market Quarter in Thurles at 3pm and will then travel to Templemore to officially open the Templemore Town Park Improvements at 3.40pm and turn the sod at the Templemore Town Hall Cultural and Enterprice Cente and Civid Plaza.

Her final stop will be to perform the official opening of the Garrykennedy Forest Walk at 5pm.

