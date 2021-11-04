Is féidir linn - Yes we can! Saturday is 'Drinks Can Collection Day' in Tipperary

Cahir Tidy Towns drinks can collection continues on this Saturday, November 6 in the Castle Car Park from 10 to 11am.
This coming weekend is Cahir Tidy Towns Drinks Can Collection day and it’s month 11 in conjunction with ABP. The group may have one extra collection over the Christmas but thanks to everyone to date that has supported us.
Please bring drinks cans only this Saturday between 10-11am in the Castle Car Park or message us on FB for alternative arrangements.
Cahir Tidy Towns drinks can collection continues on this Saturday, November 6 in the Castle Car Park from 10 to 11am.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.