Call for entries from Tipperary secondary schools for STEM Stars competition

BD Research Centre Ireland (BD RCI) located in Castletroy, Limerick is calling for entries to its third annual STEM Stars competition, where local secondary schools can win up to €20,000 in funding for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and innovation.

STEM Stars is open to pupils of any class in secondary school who identify a key healthcare problem and explain how to solve or improve it using STEM subjects.

This year the programme has expanded its focus from Limerick and Clare to also include post-primary schools in Tipperary. As they work on their chosen projects, students will be able to participate in STEM Star Clinics, where BD RCI mentors will respond to their questions and provide guidance on their project.

BD is a global medical technology company that is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. Their enterprise R&D hub in Limerick employs 350 people at its state of the art facility in Castletroy, with engineers and scientists using the latest advancements in technology and software to develop solutions for BD’s Medical, Life Sciences and Interventional Segments.

The deadline for schools to register their interest is Friday November 19, with a project submission date of Friday February 18 2022.

Judging will take place in March of next year, with a total prize fund of €20,000 up for grabs, with the winning school receiving €10,000, a second prize of €6,000 and third prize of €4,000.

Schools can register their interest by emailing STEMSTARS@bd.com with the school name, the STEM teacher’s name, contact e-mail, phone number and the name of the project.