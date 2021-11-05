Search

05/11/2021

Call for entries from Tipperary secondary schools for STEM Stars competition

There's a €20,000 prize fund up for grabs

BD Stemstar

BD Stemstar winners 2021, Aoife Lee and Emma Brennan, Desmond College, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick with their winning project, Exercise is Key. Picture: Alan Place

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

BD Research Centre Ireland (BD RCI) located in Castletroy, Limerick is calling for entries to its third annual STEM Stars competition, where local secondary schools can win up to €20,000 in funding for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and innovation.

STEM Stars is open to pupils of any class in secondary school who identify a key healthcare problem and explain how to solve or improve it using STEM subjects.

This year the programme has expanded its focus from Limerick and Clare to also include post-primary schools in Tipperary. As they work on their chosen projects, students will be able to participate in STEM Star Clinics, where BD RCI mentors will respond to their questions and provide guidance on their project.

BD is a global medical technology company that is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. Their enterprise R&D hub in Limerick employs 350 people at its state of the art facility in Castletroy, with engineers and scientists using the latest advancements in technology and software to develop solutions for BD’s Medical, Life Sciences and Interventional Segments.

The deadline for schools to register their interest is Friday November 19, with a project submission date of Friday February 18 2022.

Judging will take place in March of next year, with a total prize fund of €20,000 up for grabs, with the winning school receiving €10,000, a second prize of €6,000 and third prize of €4,000.

Schools can register their interest by emailing STEMSTARS@bd.com with the school name, the STEM teacher’s name, contact e-mail, phone number and the name of the project.

Heroin and pills seized by Gardaí in Carrick

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media