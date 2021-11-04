Heroin and pills seized by Gardaí in Carrick

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Suir seized Heroin and Xanax tablets in a number of searches carried out yesterday.
Gardaí assisted by the Regional Dog Unit in Henry Street carried out a number of searches in the town, seizing Alprazolam (Xanax) pills and Heroin worth an estimated street value of €3350 during the course of the searches.
No arrests were made however investigating Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.
Cahir Tidy Towns drinks can collection continues on this Saturday, November 6 in the Castle Car Park from 10 to 11am.
