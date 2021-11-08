Cllr Burgess calls for a better bus timetable to being to listened to by the NTA

Cllr Declan Burgess
The Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan is a major national public transport initiative developed by the National Transport Authority (NTA), with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns.
Tipperary County Councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed the Government's Rural Mobility Plan, which was recently announced.
"Increasing connectivity is so important particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns. The plan aims to improve mobility in rural areas, and it will do this by providing better connections between villages and towns by linking these areas with an enhanced regional network connecting cities and regional centres nationwide.
"I would encourage anybody interested in providing feedback on rural transport and connectivity to take part in the consultative survey on the National Transport Authority's (NTA) website.
"As a local Councillor who worked vigorously to save the Dublin-Cork bus, which serves our community of Cashel, I have engaged extensively with the Department of Transport and the NTA to ensure a better availability of services that the new 245x bus provides.
"I have requested that the NTA returns the Dublin airport stop and improves frequency of the bus, in particularly returning the early morning bus service".
“The Cork-Dublin corridor is currently served by route 245X. This mobility plan is proposing a better integration of all existing services and more frequent all-stop Cashel and other places en route services.
I’m delighted the NTA are proposing more frequent and better services. It’s great news particularly because of the long battle our community faced with the previous mind-boggling proposal to remove the expressway service.
"Currently the 245x (formerly x8) serves Cashel and Cahir four times a day. I will continue to advocate for improved bus timetable serving our community. Rural connectivity to our urban centres, like Cork and Dublin, is vital to supporting a good quality of life. The proposals from the NTA’s plan are positive for the 245X and I am hopefully we will see extra resources injected to this important route” said the Cashel based Fine Gael representative.
“I am also delighted to see a new local bus service being proposed from Doon to Cashel, from Cashel to Callan and from Clonmel to Dungarvan. Serving three return trips a day. This is very positive news” concluded Councillor Burgess.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers Hiking Club on a recent climb of Carrauntouhill, Co Kerry, 1038 Mts
Aherlow's Kate O'Meara on the shoulders of Emma Morrissey holds aloft the Joe McGrath Cup after their side defeated Brian Borus in the Camida County Senior A final at Lattin. Pics: Cahir Media
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.