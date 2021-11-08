Search

08/11/2021

Cllr Burgess calls for a better bus timetable to being to listened to by the NTA

Tipperary County Councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed the Government's Rural Mobility Plan, which was recently announced

Cllr Burgess calls for a better bus timetable to being to listened to by the NTA

Cllr Declan Burgess

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan is a major national public transport initiative developed by the National Transport Authority (NTA), with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns.

Tipperary County Councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed the Government's Rural Mobility Plan, which was recently announced.

"Increasing connectivity is so important particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns. The plan aims to improve mobility in rural areas, and it will do this by providing better connections between villages and towns by linking these areas with an enhanced regional network connecting cities and regional centres nationwide.


"I would encourage anybody interested in providing feedback on rural transport and connectivity to take part in the consultative survey on the National Transport Authority's (NTA) website.


"As a local Councillor who worked vigorously to save the Dublin-Cork bus, which serves our community of Cashel, I have engaged extensively with the Department of Transport and the NTA to ensure a better availability of services that the new 245x bus provides. 


"I have requested that the NTA returns the Dublin airport stop and improves frequency of the bus, in particularly returning the early morning bus service". 


“The Cork-Dublin corridor is currently served by route 245X. This mobility plan is proposing a better integration of all existing services and more frequent all-stop Cashel and other places en route services.

I’m delighted the NTA are proposing more frequent and better services. It’s great news particularly because of the long battle our community faced with the previous mind-boggling proposal to remove the expressway service.

"Currently the 245x (formerly x8) serves Cashel and Cahir four times a day. I will continue to advocate for improved bus timetable serving our community. Rural connectivity to our urban centres, like Cork and Dublin, is vital to supporting a good quality of life. The proposals from the NTA’s plan are positive for the 245X and I am hopefully we will see extra resources injected to this important route” said the Cashel based Fine Gael representative. 


“I am also delighted to see a new local bus service being proposed from Doon to Cashel, from Cashel to Callan and from Clonmel to Dungarvan. Serving three return trips a day. This is very positive news” concluded Councillor Burgess.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media