Cllr Burgess calls for a better bus timetable to being to listened to by the NTA

The Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan is a major national public transport initiative developed by the National Transport Authority (NTA), with the aim of increasing connectivity, particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns.

Tipperary County Councillor Declan Burgess has welcomed the Government's Rural Mobility Plan, which was recently announced.

"Increasing connectivity is so important particularly for people living outside our major cities and towns. The plan aims to improve mobility in rural areas, and it will do this by providing better connections between villages and towns by linking these areas with an enhanced regional network connecting cities and regional centres nationwide.



"I would encourage anybody interested in providing feedback on rural transport and connectivity to take part in the consultative survey on the National Transport Authority's (NTA) website.



"As a local Councillor who worked vigorously to save the Dublin-Cork bus, which serves our community of Cashel, I have engaged extensively with the Department of Transport and the NTA to ensure a better availability of services that the new 245x bus provides.



"I have requested that the NTA returns the Dublin airport stop and improves frequency of the bus, in particularly returning the early morning bus service".



“The Cork-Dublin corridor is currently served by route 245X. This mobility plan is proposing a better integration of all existing services and more frequent all-stop Cashel and other places en route services.

I’m delighted the NTA are proposing more frequent and better services. It’s great news particularly because of the long battle our community faced with the previous mind-boggling proposal to remove the expressway service.

"Currently the 245x (formerly x8) serves Cashel and Cahir four times a day. I will continue to advocate for improved bus timetable serving our community. Rural connectivity to our urban centres, like Cork and Dublin, is vital to supporting a good quality of life. The proposals from the NTA’s plan are positive for the 245X and I am hopefully we will see extra resources injected to this important route” said the Cashel based Fine Gael representative.



“I am also delighted to see a new local bus service being proposed from Doon to Cashel, from Cashel to Callan and from Clonmel to Dungarvan. Serving three return trips a day. This is very positive news” concluded Councillor Burgess.