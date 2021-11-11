Search

11/11/2021

Cahir based engineering firm takes overall winner title at the annual Tipperary business awards

County Tipperary Chamber of Comerce

Cahir based engineering firm takes overall winner title at the annual Tipperary business awards

Eamon Lacey

elacey@ nationalist.ie

Buttimer Engineering, a company based in Cahir  won the top award at the  annual County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce awards ceremony.
The virtual event was held at the Clonmel Park Hotel with fourteen awards presented to the exceptional list of prizewinners.
The Overall Tipperary Business of the Year Award sponsored by Boston Scientific went to Buttimer Engineering, a diversified mechanical engineering company specialising in bulk materials handling systems and high quality steel fabrication.
Based in Cahir, they operate in a wide range of industries serving clients in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Over the last 40 years, Buttimer Engineering has grown its team to over 100 employees.
On the night, Buttimer Engineering CEO, Fergal Buttimer, paid tribute to the wonderful team working at Buttimer Engineering and he accepted the award on behalf of everybody who contributed to the success of the company.
“We are delighted to win this award, it really means so much and I would like to thank the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and all the sponsors who supported today’s event. This award is a testament to the hard work, expert skills and vision of the entire staff at Buttimer Engineering and a brilliant boost for everyone on the team. We are privileged to be in such highly esteemed company today and congratulations to all the winners,” he said.
It was a proud moment for Fergal Buttimer as the business was established in Cahir in 1978 by his father Eddie who retired in 2012.
“I am just thrilled to bits for him, all of the family, all of the staff and our clients,” said Fergal.
There are 180 people employed directly by Buttimer Engineering and there would be the same again employed through sub contractors. The company, he said, did go through some difficult years like a lot of companies did but they came through it.
“We bounced back and are stronger than ever now, business is thriving,” said Fergal.
These are exciting times for the company as they explore the potential of a new partnership they have entered into with international equipment supplier TEREX making DOCKSOLID available via their dealer network on five continents.
The partnership has given Buttimers an expanded global presence with Fergal involved in negotiations for contracts in Oman next week and discussions are ongoing concerning contracts in the US.

