Leave no Trace event to be held in Burncourt

Attention all nature and biodiversity conscious enthusiasts in the community, Leave No Trace Ireland and Gas Networks Ireland are hosting their Certified Leave No Trace Awareness Course in Glengarra Wood this November 23 and 24.
An information session will follow the training at Burncourt Community Hall on Wednesday 24 7.30pm to report on the findings from Glengarra Wood.
All training and information sessions are open to the public. Contact 087 6967661 to register your interest.
