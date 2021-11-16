Only fifteen properties available in Tipperary to rent

Responding to the soaring rental prices across Ireland exposed in Daft.ie’s report, Sarah
Beazley National Secretary for Aontú has pointed out the 15% increase in the county that is
hammering all the people of Tipperary who are stuck renting.
Ms Beazley said “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have presided over a decade of housing disasters in this
country, from homeless deaths, to 180,000 vacant houses, to banking oligarchies, and
unaffordable rents. The latest DAFT report shows that between Q3 of 2020 and Q3 of 2021,
rents have spiked – making a mockery of the Minister’s rent caps. In some parts of the country,
rents have increased by more than 20%. In Tipperary average rents are now just short of €900, this
increase represents money that working families simply do not have.”
To make matters worse there are just 15 properties for rent in the whole of Tipperary, the high
tax and regulations have driven accidental landlords out of the market, to the detriment of all.
“This underscores the need for an immediate rent freeze across the country for at least three
years, to immediately begin taking the heat out of the market. Young people and families are
being caught in a rent crunch, which is only benefitting vulture funds and further crippling our
housing market.” Concluded Ms Beasley.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.