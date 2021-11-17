Search

17/11/2021

New report commends Tipperary County Council for Good Practice on Pre-Application Consultation Services

Among the best practice examples showcased in the report is Tipperary County Council’s use of an online pre-planning request form

New report commends Tipperary County Council for Good Practice on Pre-Application Consultation Services

Tipperary County Council offices

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Variations in pre-application consultation services1 offered by local authorities have been identified in a new Case Study Paper published by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR).

In the preparation of the Case Study Paper (CSP), “Pre-Application (S247) Consultation Services, an Analysis of Practice across the Local Government Sector,” the OPR consulted with each local authority in relation to how their pre-application consultation process operates.

Among the best practice examples showcased in the report is Tipperary County Council’s use of an online pre-planning request form with a link to Google Maps to identify the site location and an upload facility for supplementary documentation (e.g. plans, photos, specifications etc.)

The aim of the CSP is to provide a snapshot of the current operation of pre-application consultation services, to promote a greater exchange of knowledge and expertise across the sector and to encourage more harmonisation of services offered by local authorities.

Among the report’s findings are:

·         74% of local authorities have an online pre-application form for the public to request a consultation, with three local authorities (10%) offering a GIS/self-service interface system;

·         90% of local authorities offer bespoke advice unique to the site and proposal;

·         90% regularly include officials from other sections of the local authority whereas the involvement of external agencies is less frequent;

·         The format of pre-application consultation is typically in the form of individually scheduled meetings and most local authorities (21 out of 31) provide a template for pre-application consultations;

·         88% of local authorities are proposing changes to their pre-application system in response to their experience in the pandemic;

·         There are varying degrees and levels of recording the outcome of pre-application consultation, with two thirds of local authorities indicating that records are made available on receipt of a planning application;

·         ICT systems are not standardised across the 31 local authorities such that the tracking and recording of the pre-application consultation services provided is uneven and overall quite weak;

·         Overall 58% of local authorities consider that fees should be introduced given the resource requirements of providing this service; whereas 26% do not consider fees are appropriate; and

·         Pressure on resources both in terms of staff and time has been highlighted by a significant number of local authorities as a result of an increase in pre-application consultation requests. Some local authorities identified an uplift in requests of the order of 35-42% from the same period last year.

As part of the paper, the OPR has proposed “Seven Guiding Principles” that can serve as a checklist for self-evaluation of the pre-application consultation service offered by local authorities.

The OPR will work with the local government sector, through our statutory reviews function, to encourage more harmonisation towards a high level of service. The Office will also engage with other stakeholders in the planning system to encourage the development of data-based self-service solutions, consistency, transparency and effective monitoring of this key service.

The Planning Regulator, Niall Cussen said;

“Making an application for planning permission can be a complex and demanding process that involves time, preparation and costs. Pre-application consultation processes improve consistency, certainty and speed for users of the planning system.

Our research shows that several local authorities are innovating with new on-line and self-service tools that citizens can use to simply and clearly understand how the planning application process works.

For example, Tipperary County Council uses an online pre-planning request form with a link to Google Maps to identify the site location and an upload facility for supplementary documentation (e.g. plans, photos, specifications etc.)

However, as with our previous research which examined the availability of on-line planning services, we have found that there is a wide variance between different local authorities in the form and type of pre-application consultation services they offer.

The research we have undertaken will enable local authorities to achieve greater consistency in the services they offer. Greater harmonisation will ensure that citizens have good opportunities to understand how the process works which in turn will enhance the planning system and hopefully reduce pressures at the subsequent application stage.

We have also identified “Seven Guiding Principles” which can be used as a checklist for self-evaluation of pre-application consultation, highlighted examples of existing good practice, such as Tipperary County Council and included sample templates for reference.

The OPR will work with the local government sector through our statutory reviews function to encourage more harmonisation towards implementing a best practice approach.” 

The project method for this CSP comprised three phases, desktop review, engagement and conclusions.

This is the fourth in a series of OPR Case Study Papers. They are issued to promote shared learning and highlight best practice in accordance with the OPR’s statutory remit to engage in education, training and research activities.

ENDS

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media