20/11/2021

Beloved family pet Bella found after an eleven week search in the Fethard area

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

Email:

elacey@ nationalist.ie

An eleven week long search for a beloved family pet that went missing has had a happy ending.
Bella, the Rhodesian Ridgeback who went missing in the Fethard area, was reunited with her owners Charles and Tammy O’Brien and their children Emily and Penny.
“It just goes to show that you should never give up hope,” said Killenaule man Donal Murphy who co-ordinated the search.
The search was mainly concentrated in the Fethard, Killusty and Grove area.
Gardaí in Clonmel and Cahir were involved as were local dog shelters, dog wardens and the Road Safety Authority.
“We want to thank all the local communities for their help including Dick O’Brien and John O’Neill for their support,” said Donal Murphy.
Donal said they were very grateful to everybody who responded to the appeal for help on social media and went out looking for Bella.
“We would like to thank the farming community who allowed us on to their land to conduct the searches. They were all very helpful,” said Donal.
He paid tribute to Jill McCauliffe who found Bella in the north Cork city area.
“A special word of thanks has to go out to Jill. She looked after Bella for two days before winning her trust. She then took her to a veterinary clinic where Bella was brilliantly cared for during her recuperation,” said Donal.
Donal said that, in appreciation, the O’Brien family had made a donation to Dogs Trust Cork.
“This is a happy ending story. Never give up hope on your family pet going missing. There is always light at the end of the tunnel,” said Donal.
“The family are just ecstatic to have Bella back and they greatly appreciate all the trouble so many people went to,” said Donal.

